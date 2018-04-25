Part of Historic Uruguayan Stadium Turf to Be Sent to Russia for 2018 World Cup

MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) - Some turf from the Centenario stadium in Uruguay, where the first FIFA World Cup was held in 1930, will be sent to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russian Ambassador to Uruguay Nikolai Sofinsky told Sputnik.

"This is a very symbolic event, very significant for us, because the whole world knows about the great history of this stadium — Estadio Centenario," Sofinsky said Tuesday.

During the ceremony, a small section of the turf was handed over to Sofinsky by Uruguay’s Under Secretary for Sport Alfredo Etchandy in order to be sent to Russia.

The pieces of Centenario’s pitch are expected to be placed in the stadiums that will host matches of the upcoming tournament.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.