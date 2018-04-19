Over 164,000 World Cup Tickets Sold on First Day of Last-Minute Sales - FIFA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Football fans bought a total of 164,136 tickets for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the first 24 hours of the last-minute sales phase that started on Wednesday, FIFA said Thursday.

"Most of the tickets have been allocated to Russian fans (87,902), followed by fans from Argentina (7,740), Mexico (6,598), Brazil (6,198), USA (5,780), Germany (5,181), Peru (3,799), Colombia (3,756), China (2,930), Egypt (2,370) and India (1,905) – the top ten countries from abroad," FIFA said in a statement published on their official website.

The last-minute sales phase will run until July 15, the last day of the tournament, with fans being able to apply for tickets online, subject to availability, in real time and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will be held in Moscow, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Yekaterinburg.