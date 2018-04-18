Ibrahimovic Reveals He is Going to Russia For World Cup 2018

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 36-year-old confirmed the speculation that he plans to attend the World Cup.

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is going to Russia for the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Speaking on the show, he said: "I'm going to the World Cup, yes. If I say more, they will hang me, so I have to be careful what I say. A World Cup without me wouldn't be a World Cup."

Last week he tweeted to say his chances of going to the tournament were “sky high.”

​Zlatan’s last appearance at the World Cup finals was with Sweden in 2006. He then retired from international duty following the 2016 European Championship.

Having scored three goals in three games for his new club LA Galaxy, Ibrahimovic has already suggested he would play for Sweden at the World Cup if he “feels well.”

He said: “I want to play football, we'll see what happens. They call me every day, they ask me how am I doing, but we need to take a step at a time. I repeat if I feel well and if I want to, I'll be there.”

Many consider Zlatan to be the best football player in the history of Sweden and a World Cup without his participation wouldn’t be the same.

Earlier there were speculations that he might miss the sporting event after he became a co-owner of the Bethard Bookmaker Company.

According to reports, his business project contradicts FIFA's Code of Ethics, according to which players are not allowed to "either directly or indirectly, take part in or otherwise be associated with betting, gambling, lotteries, and similar events or transactions connected to football matches."

The 2018 World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian cities. Sweden will play in the group F, which also includes Germany, Mexico and South Korea.