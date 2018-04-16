Register
22:20 GMT +316 April 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
From left, first plan: Alan Dzagoyev (Russia), Paul Pogba (France) and Alexander Golovin (Russia) during the friendly match between Russia and France

FIFA Opens Probe Into Claims of Racist Abuse During Russia-France Friendly

© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 01

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - FIFA has notified the Russian Football Union (RFS) that it has launched an investigation into alleged racist abuse of French players by Russian fans during a pre-World Cup friendly between the two countries last month, RFS anti-racism and discrimination inspector Alexei Smertin told Sputnik.

"FIFA has notified the RFS that it has initiated an investigation regarding racist chants from the stands during a friendly between Russia and France that was played in St. Petersburg on March 27. The RFS is ready to actively participate, in particular, we are conducting an internal investigation. An inquiry to the Interior Ministry has been made regarding the identities of some people who were involved in the incidents," RFS anti-racism and discrimination inspector Alexei Smertin said.

He added that if their guilt is proven the offenders could be banned from attending FIFA 2018 World Cup matches as well as Russian Premier League games.

READ MORE: UEFA Not Planning to Press Charges Against CSKA Moscow Over Fans' Alleged Racism

Tourists taking selfie on Red Square, Moscow. In the background St. Basil's Cathedral
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
Calm Down, Fans! Sputnik Busts UK Media Scaremongering Ahead of FIFA 2018
The International Football Federation (FIFA) said earlier that it has been gathering information regarding the racist abuse after an AFP photographer drew attention to the racist shouts by some fans at the stadium when France striker Ousmane Dembele was taking corner kicks.

Russia will host its first World Cup this summer, with the games scheduled to take place from June 14 to July 15 at 12 arenas in 11 cities.

Related:

Calm Down, Fans! Sputnik Busts UK Media Scaremongering Ahead of FIFA 2018
Diego Forlan on 2018 FIFA World Cup 'Surprises'
Qatar, Russia Prolong Comprehensive Agreement Ahead of FIFA World Cup Final
Egyptian Traveler Heads to Moscow on Bike Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
Over 100,000 FIFA World Cup Tickets Bought by South Koreans
Tags:
friendly match, probe, racism, 2018 FIFA World Cup, RFS, FIFA, Russia, France
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse