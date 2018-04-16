FIFA Opens Probe Into Claims of Racist Abuse During Russia-France Friendly

"FIFA has notified the RFS that it has initiated an investigation regarding racist chants from the stands during a friendly between Russia and France that was played in St. Petersburg on March 27. The RFS is ready to actively participate, in particular, we are conducting an internal investigation. An inquiry to the Interior Ministry has been made regarding the identities of some people who were involved in the incidents," RFS anti-racism and discrimination inspector Alexei Smertin said.
He added that if their guilt is proven the offenders could be banned from attending FIFA 2018 World Cup matches as well as Russian Premier League games.
Russia will host its first World Cup this summer, with the games scheduled to take place from June 14 to July 15 at 12 arenas in 11 cities.
