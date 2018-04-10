UK Ready to Cooperate With Russia to Ensure Security of World Cup – UK Police

"We are ready to continue cooperation with the Russian police in order to ensure the security of the tournament … We will continue to offer our support and advice on working with fans coming to the World Cup from the United Kingdom," Roberts said.
Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. Matches will take place in a total of 11 cities, namely Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.
