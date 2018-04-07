Register
15:18 GMT +307 April 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Bike

Egyptian Traveler Heads to Moscow on Bike Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

CC0
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

Mohammad Nofal is planning to spend 65 days traveling from Cairo to Moscow – mostly by bike – to support the Egyptian national team at the upcoming football championship.

“The idea of this trip has emerged as Egypt’s national football team had made it to the final of the FIFA World Cup,” Nofal told RIA Novosti in the run up to his trip, adding that it was not his first time venturing on a long bicycle trip.

“Trips like these allow gaining new experience and enriching culturally,” he pointed out.

The first leg of the trip will take 10 days, with Nofal leaving Cairo for the port town of Nuweiba located on the coast of the Red Sea. He then plans to cross the sea on a ferry to arrive in Jordan‘s town of Aqaba and subsequently go to the country’s capital of Amman.

(File) Torpedo's Vadim Steklov, Zenit's Axel Witsel, and Torpedo's Dalibor Stevanovic during the Russian Football Premier League's Round 19 match between Torpedo Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg
© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
'For Belgium and This Generation FIFA 2018 Will Be the Most Important World Cup' - Witsel
He won’t ride across Syria on a bike because of the unstable situation in the Middle Eastern country and will take a plane from Amman to the Bulgarian capital of Sofia. He is going to cover the rest of the way by bike, traveling through Romania, Moldova and Ukraine, before crossing the Russian border on May 31. He is set to reach Moscow on June 7.

READ MORE: FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia Draws More Indian Fans Than Ever

He noted he is not going to spend a lot of money during the trip, as some countries will host him as a guest and his expenses will be partially covered by revenues from making videos and ads for TV and social media platforms.

Soccer ball
© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
FIFA World Cup Russia Organizing Committee to Analyze Russia-France Game
The traveler is expected to return home on a charter flight with the Egyptian national team.

Russia will hold the World Cup for the first time in history, from June 14 to July 15. The games of the tournament are set to take place at 12 arenas in 11 cities, namely Moscow, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.

Related:

Argentine Ex-Footballer's Band to Play Gigs in Russia During 2018 World Cup
LA, Welcome to Zlatan: Football Star Signs Contract With LA Galaxy
English Football Star Owen to Launch His Own Cryptocurrency Amid ICO Fever
Meet the Sexy Law Student Whose 'Lucky Bum' Helps Win Football Games (PHOTOS)
Tags:
2018 FIFA World Cup, Moscow, Russia, Egypt
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse