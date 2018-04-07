Egyptian Traveler Heads to Moscow on Bike Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

“The idea of this trip has emerged as Egypt’s national football team had made it to the final of the FIFA World Cup,” Nofal told RIA Novosti in the run up to his trip, adding that it was not his first time venturing on a long bicycle trip.
“Trips like these allow gaining new experience and enriching culturally,” he pointed out.
The first leg of the trip will take 10 days, with Nofal leaving Cairo for the port town of Nuweiba located on the coast of the Red Sea. He then plans to cross the sea on a ferry to arrive in Jordan‘s town of Aqaba and subsequently go to the country’s capital of Amman.
He noted he is not going to spend a lot of money during the trip, as some countries will host him as a guest and his expenses will be partially covered by revenues from making videos and ads for TV and social media platforms.
Russia will hold the World Cup for the first time in history, from June 14 to July 15. The games of the tournament are set to take place at 12 arenas in 11 cities, namely Moscow, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.
