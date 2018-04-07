Egyptian Traveler Heads to Moscow on Bike Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Mohammad Nofal is planning to spend 65 days traveling from Cairo to Moscow – mostly by bike – to support the Egyptian national team at the upcoming football championship.

“The idea of this trip has emerged as Egypt’s national football team had made it to the final of the FIFA World Cup,” Nofal told RIA Novosti in the run up to his trip, adding that it was not his first time venturing on a long bicycle trip.

“Trips like these allow gaining new experience and enriching culturally,” he pointed out.

The first leg of the trip will take 10 days, with Nofal leaving Cairo for the port town of Nuweiba located on the coast of the Red Sea. He then plans to cross the sea on a ferry to arrive in Jordan‘s town of Aqaba and subsequently go to the country’s capital of Amman.

He won’t ride across Syria on a bike because of the unstable situation in the Middle Eastern country and will take a plane from Amman to the Bulgarian capital of Sofia. He is going to cover the rest of the way by bike, traveling through Romania, Moldova and Ukraine, before crossing the Russian border on May 31. He is set to reach Moscow on June 7.

READ MORE: FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia Draws More Indian Fans Than Ever

He noted he is not going to spend a lot of money during the trip, as some countries will host him as a guest and his expenses will be partially covered by revenues from making videos and ads for TV and social media platforms.

© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov FIFA World Cup Russia Organizing Committee to Analyze Russia-France Game

The traveler is expected to return home on a charter flight with the Egyptian national team.

Russia will hold the World Cup for the first time in history, from June 14 to July 15. The games of the tournament are set to take place at 12 arenas in 11 cities, namely Moscow, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.