Russia's World Cup Arenas to Be Equipped With Audio Description Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Blind and visually-impaired people will be able to get audio descriptions of the matches at all the 12 arenas that will host this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Local Organizing Committee's (LOC) press service said Thursday.

"Audio-description service will be available at all the 12 stadiums of the tournament during the World Cup as we plan to provide at least 200 sets of this equipment for each arena. English-language commentary will be available at the Luzhniki Stadium [in Moscow] and at the Saint Petersburg Stadium alongside the Russian-language service,” the head of the Department of Competitions, Training, Football Fields, Services for Teams and Spectators of the Russia 2018 Organizing Committee Dmitry Grigoriev was quoted as saying by the LOC.

The service will help visually-impaired people follow games by providing a detailed commentary of the matches. This audio-description equipment will be available at the stadium information desks free of charge.

The press service also said that people with limited mobility will be able to use a golf car to reach their seats at the stadium, escorted by volunteers. The volunteers will provide fans with information and help them get around at all the World Cup arenas.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup, which Russia is hosting for the first time in history, will take place from June 14 to July 15.

