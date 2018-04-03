You Can't Imagine Why Ibrahimovic May Miss 2018 World Cup

The footballer, who plays as a forward for LA Galaxy, may miss the sporting competition as he became a co-owner of a bookmaker company, a move that contradicts the competition's official rules, according to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined the Bethard bookmaker company, putting his participation in the 2018 World Cup into question.

According to reports, the athlete has become the company's co-owner, which contradicts FIFA's Code of Ethics, according to which players are not allowed to "either directly or indirectly, take part in or otherwise be associated with betting, gambling, lotteries, and similar events or transactions connected to football matches."

The rules apply to all athletes and national teams who are planning to participate in the international championship.

The 36-year old footballer has played for the Swedish national team since 2001. He has participated in 116 matches and scored 62 goals.

The 2018 World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian cities. Sweden will play in the group F, which also includes Germany, Mexico and South Korea.