Foreigners to Get Tax-Free Refunds in Russia World Cup Cities From April 10

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Foreign citizens visiting Russia will begin receiving tax refunds in several FIFA World Cup host cities on April 10, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov said Tuesday.

“From April 10, the shops that will participate in the system and within the yet limited locations determined [by the government] will be able to issue tax-free documents. Therefore, those foreign citizens who acquire goods within the current system [of tax-free payments], will be able to receive VAT refunds,” Evtukhov told reporters.

According to the official, four cities were chosen to participate in the project so far, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and the city of Krasnogorsk in the Moscow Region.

“We have instructions to develop the tax-free system in the host cities of the football World Cup as well,” Evtukhov added.

The tax-free regulations came into force in Russia on January 1. According to the regulations, foreigners visiting Russia will be able to obtain a tax refund for purchases worth at least 10,000 rubles (over $170). The refund stands at 18 percent from the product’s price. Citizens of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), comprising Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, are not eligible for a refund, the legislation stipulates.

From June 14 to July 15, Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history, with the matches set to be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd, and Samara.