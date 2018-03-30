Some 300,000 Foreign Fans to Visit Russia's Rostov Region During 2018 World Cup

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik) - About 300,000 foreign football fans will visit the Rostov region during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the region’s deputy governor, Yuri Molodchenko, said Friday.

"So far, the number of booked hotel rooms is standard for this period. About 20,000-30,000 places for accommodation have been reserved for FIFA client groups. We expect about 300,000 [foreign] fans [to visit the Rostov region]. This number [reflects] those who have already booked an accommodation," Molodchenko told journalists following the opening of the XXI International tourist exhibition in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

He added that more exact figures would be provided at the end of May.

Molodchenko also said that the heads of Switzerland, South Korea and Saudi Arabia had officially confirmed that they would be present at the World Cup matches in Rostov-on-Don, while Brazil would provide its response in May.

"Heads of four states have confirmed that they will attend the World Cup matches in Rostov-on-Don. This is South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland, while Brazil will confirm its participation by the end of May," he stated.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. Apart from Rostov-on-Don, the matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.