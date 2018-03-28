FIFA World Cup Russia Organizing Committee to Analyze Russia-France Game

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the authorities of St. Petersburg will analyze the organization of the recent friendly match between Russia and France to ensure that the upcoming championship games will be comfortable for visitors, the LOC press service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, visitors to the Russia-France game had to stand in long queues to enter the St. Petersburg stadium in Russia's second largest city in order to watch the match.

"The Organising Committee together with the hosting city will carry out an analysis of yesterday’s game and will draw the necessary conclusions to make attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup as comfortable as possible for the visitors," the statement read.

The friendly match between the French and Russian national teams was one of the preparatory games for the upcoming World Cup, the document continued.

The LOC has been testing the provision of services for teams, VIP and VVIP match visitors, and volunteers working during the game.

The procedures for allowing visitors into and out of the stadium during the Russia-France game were different from those which would be used during the upcoming tournament, the LOC also noted.

The St. Petersburg city authorities, local Zenit Football Club, and Football Union of Russia participated in organizing the friendly match.

Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history from June 14 to July 15. Games of the tournament will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd, and Samara.