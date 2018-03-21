Over 350,000 FAN IDs Booked for 2018 Russia World Cup – Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 350,000 people ordered FAN IDs for Russia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup, and half of the applications were received from foreigners, the Russian Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications said Wednesday in a statement.

"The Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation informs that the number of booked fan passports (FAN IDs) for the 2018 FIFA World Cup exceeded 350,000. At the same time, half of the FAN IDs have been ordered by citizens of foreign countries," the statement read.

The largest number of applications for FAN IDs came from citizens of Russia, the United States, China, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Germany, Brazil, and Egypt, according to the ministry.

READ MORE: What Will Happen if an 'English Football Brexit' Hits FIFA 2018?

As for demographics, the majority of FAN IDs – around 37 percent – have been booked by people between the ages of 25 and 34.

© Sputnik/ Roman Vladimirov Over 100,000 Football Fans Booked Free Train Tickets for 2018 FIFA World Cup

The FAN ID is a personalized card which is part of a system for identification of football fans. Every football supporter who has bought a ticket for any game of the World Cup has to obtain a FAN ID.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.