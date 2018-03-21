Over 350,000 FAN IDs Booked for 2018 Russia World Cup – Russian Ministry

"The Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation informs that the number of booked fan passports (FAN IDs) for the 2018 FIFA World Cup exceeded 350,000. At the same time, half of the FAN IDs have been ordered by citizens of foreign countries," the statement read.
The largest number of applications for FAN IDs came from citizens of Russia, the United States, China, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Germany, Brazil, and Egypt, according to the ministry.
As for demographics, the majority of FAN IDs – around 37 percent – have been booked by people between the ages of 25 and 34.
Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.
