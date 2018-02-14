About 2Mln Tourists to Visit Russia During 2018 FIFA World Cup - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About two million tourists will visit Russia during the FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the country this summer, the head of the Russian lower house's Committee for Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth Affairs said Wednesday.

"The cities that will host the matches are completely ready to accept about 1.5 million tourists — these figures include only people who are purchasing or planning to buy tickets for matches, without mentioning people, who will just be coming to see Russia, to visit our cities, to become familiar with the culture of Moscow… We can estimate that at least 2 million tourists will visit Russia over the course of one month," Mikhail Degtyarev said.

The lawmaker went on by saying that Russian authorities would host not only the FIFA World Cup, but also "a hospitality championship."

READ MORE: Russian Model and 2018 World Cup Ambassador: Football Should Unite Nations

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.

READ MORE: Free Entry to Moscow Region Museums for FIFA World Cup Fan-ID Holders — Official