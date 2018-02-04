Register
17:13 GMT +304 February 2018
2018 FIFA World Cup
World Cup 2018

China's Veteran Photojournalist Dreams About 2018 World Cup in Russia

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
2018 FIFA World Cup News
Get short URL
0 0 0

Veteran Chinese female photographer, Hong Nali, has shared with Sputnik the high points of her 40-year professional career.

Hong Nali, who is now 80, recounted how she had learned professional skills from her foreign colleagues, about her victory at a photo contest in the United States and how photography had  made her life worth living for.

“I was already 40 when I started working as a professional photojournalist. At first I wasn’t too crazy about the job, but as soon as I got the hang of it I got hooked. I was especially successful taking photographs no one else had made before. No one would be able to do it the way I did no matter how hard they tried,” Hong said.

Valery Melnikov, Sputnik photojournalist and winner of multiple leading international photography contests at 2017 World Press Photo exhibition.
© Sputnik/ Ramil Sytdykov
Sputnik Photojournalist Wins World Press Photo Award
“I think that photography is about one’s ability to harmonize wisdom and skills,” she added.

She recalled how she photographed then IOC president Juan Antonio Samaranch who was in Shanghai attending the opening ceremony of the 1st East Asian Games in 1993.

“Using my Canon camera I took a close-up picture of Samaranch pressing a yellow pen in the shape of the Great Wall of China against his lips. Xinhua news agency later put the photo on the  cover of a magazine. It made me feel so proud and happy that no one else had managed to take a photo like that,” she mused.

When asked how she managed to become the winner of a photo contest in the United States, Hong Nali said she had taken the photo of a “dancing dragon” during a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of a 1992 sports event in Shanghai.

“Seeing the picture, the Vice President of the Shanghai Photographers’ Association advised me to take part in a national competition. I did, but I didn’t get any award. A very seasoned member of the Association then told me that I would be a hands-down winner of the ‘Popular Photography’ contest in the US. I thought I had no chance there. Besides, I was supposed to describe the photo and the shooting technique in English, which I couldn’t. The head of Xinhua agency’s photography department gave me a hand and, a month later, I got a letter from the US telling me that they had awarded me the first prize. I am the second Chinese citizen to ever win this contest,” she noted.

When asked if she would like to come to Russia for this year’s World Cup, Hong Nali said it would be great.

“I’d love to. As long as I am able to take photographs, I would like to come to the championship and join young fans at the stadium,” she said.

The 21st FIFA World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15, 2018, in several Russian cities, including Moscow, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Yekaterinburg.

READ MORE: Former Liverpool Winger: '2018 FIFA World Cup Will Be Perfectly Organized'

Related:

Over 4.9Mln Tickets to 2018 World Cup Requested During Sales Phase 2 - FIFA
Top-10 of What to Do in Kazan During the 2018 World Cup
Tags:
potojournalist, life story, interview, IOC, FIFA, Hong Nali, Juan Antonio Samaranch, China
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok