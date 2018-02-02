Finnish Interior Ministry Discusses FIFA 2018 Cup Preparations With Russian FSB

HELSINKI (Sputnik) – Finnish Foreign Minister Paula Risikko and head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov discussed Friday border cooperation as well as the fight against crime amid preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Finnish Interior Ministry’s press service said in a statement.

"The event’s success depends on football fans but it also increases the cross-border movement between the countries. The Finnish border guards and police know about this and are preparing for the World Cup as part of their responsibilities," the statement said.

The Finnish Interior Ministry said that Risikko and Bortnikov also discussed the current state of cross-border cooperation and security efforts.

"During the meeting with the FSB head the parties considered the current situation in the sphere of cross-border cooperation and coordination of efforts to tackle crime. They pointed out that the situation on the border between Finland and Russia remained calm," the statement said.

Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history from June 14 to July 15. Games of the tournament will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd, and Samara.