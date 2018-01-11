Spain National Team to Use Training Base in Krasnodar During FIFA 2018 World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish national team will use a training base in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Spanish football federation's Sporting Director Fernando Hierro said on Thursday.

"We decided that Krasnodar will become a headquarters of the [Spanish] national team. In early February we will start to deal with organizational issues," Hierro said, as quoted by the EFE news agency.

The Spanish national team will play in Group B, playing against Portugal on June 15 in Sochi, Iran on June 20 in Kazan and Morocco on June 25 in Kaliningrad.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, 2018. The matches will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi. The opening match between the national teams of Russia and Saudi Arabia will take place on June 14 at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.