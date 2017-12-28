Register
23:51 GMT +328 December 2017
2018 FIFA World Cup
An Aeroflot Airbus A330 aircraft

Russian Airline Pledges to Sell Tickets For Less Than $0.1 During 2018 World Cup

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
2018 FIFA World Cup News
220

While preparations for the football tournament are in full swing, Aeroflot launched a new initiative that will give Russian football fans an opportunity to buy tickets at "affordable price."

Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev promised to sell about 70,000 promotional tickets to Russian football fans who want to attend the games of the Russian football team during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, according to RBC.

The tickets for Aeroflot flights to the cities in which the Russian team's matches are set to take place will cost only 5 rubles (less than 0.1 US dollar) including all fees and taxes, the Aeroflot head said.

READ MORE: World Cup in Russia: 'I Don't Care About Politics, I Want Football' — Fan

"We want the World Cup to be excellent," Savelyev said, cited by the newspaper. "Naturally, we pin hopes on our team. If the players make it to the finals, then there will be more [tickets]," Savelyev stated, adding that the sales will start on January 1, 2018.

The initiative has been approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is set to take place in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15, 2018.

Group matches with the Russian national team will be held on June 14 in Moscow (with Saudi Arabia), on June 19 in St. Petersburg (with Egypt) and on June 25 in Samara (with Uruguay).

