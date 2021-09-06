Whoops! USGS Issues Alert for Magnitude 6.5 Quake in Canada But Deletes Bulletin Shortly After

The US Geological Survey reported on Monday that a significant 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Canada, near Queen Charlotte Sound.
There were no immediate reports on casualties or damage inflicted by tremors.
MAP: 6.5M earthquake in British Columbia, Canada pic.twitter.com/yVu8JQkyb8— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 6, 2021
However, a short time after the preliminary report, the USGS deleted the event from its records, leaving the event unconfirmed. The reason for the non-confirmation of the earthquake could possibly be a failure of the monitoring equipment.
"This alert was falsely generated by an automatic system. It was quickly confirmed to be false and manually deleted. We will update this page when we know details of the error," the USGS explained the error in a statement soon after.
Many users, however, at first expressed confusion about the event's disappearance from the service's website, asking residents of British Columbia whether there really were tremors.
No #quake? Did anyone in #BC feel any shaking? pic.twitter.com/ePLtsksN1m— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 6, 2021
Why has it been deleted?— Leo Strauss III (@LeoStrauss3rd) September 6, 2021
Also, WHO IS REQUESTING EARTHQUAKES— Monte (@monteg) September 6, 2021
According to the Earthquake Track, there have been five minor tremors registered in British Columbia over the past seven days.
The last earthquake reported by the Canadian government service occurred on August 13, about 6 km from the city of Victoria, on the southern tip of Vancouver Island with a magnitude of 2.0.
