Specialists Weld Last Pipe of Nord Stream 2 Strings

"On September 6, 2021, specialists on the laybarge Fortuna welded the last pipe of the two strings of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline. The pipe number 200,858 will be lowered onto the seabed in German waters," the operator said.
The operator also mentioned that the project meets the long-term needs of the EU energy market, ensuring safe supplies under sensible economic conditions.
"As the next step, the section of the pipe coming from the German shore will be connected to the section coming from the Danish waters in a so-called above water tie-in. Afterwards, the required pre-commissioning activities are carried out with the goal to put the pipeline into operation before the end of this year," Nord Stream 2 AG added.
"Pipe-laying operations on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline are completed," Russian gas corporation Gazprom, which also operates the project, added on its Telegram channel the same day.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The pipeline is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.
