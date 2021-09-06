Lavrov: Russia Will Support Formation of New Afghan Government if It Is Inclusive

"We want to support the process of formation of a government that will reflect the whole spectrum of the Afghan society, including the Taliban and other ethnic groups apart from the Pashtuns: the Hazaras, the Uzbeks, the Tajiks. Only an inclusive government can ensure a steady transition to a new life ... If this [inclusiveness] is ensured, I believe we will be happy to take part in this ceremony together with other countries that have an influence on the situation in the country and that were invited," Lavrov told reporters, confirming that Moscow received the invitation.
Earlier in the day, media reported that the Taliban* invited Turkey, China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to a ceremony where a new government will be announced.
