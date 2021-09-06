Register
17:50 GMT06 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mercury.

    Attention Skygazers! September is Filled With Unmissable Celestial Conjunctions

    © Photo : Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104990/78/1049907820_0:0:1280:720_1200x675_80_0_0_6a39853a8bea4e737e245ebc34374ce1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202109061083806759-attention-skygazers-september-is-filled-with-unmissable-celestial-conjunctions/

    This 22 September is set to mark the autumnal equinox when the sun will appear on the celestial equator. During this occurrence, which takes place twice a year, day and night are of equal duration.

    The month of September is set to be an exciting time for skygazers. During this period, six of the major planets are due to be on show and they comprise Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Four planetary conjunctions with the moon will also occur within the month.

    The celestial extravaganza began on Sunday when the alignment of three brilliant lights - Venus, Mercury, and the star Spica - would have been perfectly visible (in ideal weather conditions) with binoculars after sunset. However, those who missed this event needn't feel too dejected. 

    Solar system planets size comparison. Largest to smallest are pictured left to right, top to bottom: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, Earth, Venus, Mars, Mercury
    © CC BY 3.0 / Lsmpascal / Solar system planets size comparison
    Venus and Mars Meet in Rare Planetary Conjunction
    On Wednesday, Mercury will appear near the moon in a conjunction that will be mainly visible from the southern hemisphere and lower latitudes in the northern hemisphere, occurring at 16:18 EDT (20:18 GMT) when the sun is up.

    Interestingly, on Monday night, there will be a new moon and it will soon develop into a crescent over the week.

    Later this week, the moon will pass Venus and on Friday at 2:08 GMT (22:08 EDT on 9 September) the south-western sky will witness the planet and Earth's satellite alongside each other offering a mesmerising view to skygazers. Venus, because of its brightness, is extremely easy to spot. Luckily, Neptune will remain visible all night on 14 September but do keep binoculars handy for better visibility. 

    © NASA . NASA/Bill Ingalls
    Conjunction of Venus and Jupiter Before Sunrise
    Next week, another conjunction will be visible on 17 September, at 2:33 GMT (22:33 EDT on 16 September) as the moon will be to the south of Saturn. The ringed planet is hard to catch but a keen eye will be able to find it.

    Should you have missed these heavenly events, another conjunction will occur on 18 September at 6:54 GMT (2:54 EDT) between the almost full moon and bright Jupiter. Although Jupiter has lost some of its brightness since August, it will still be easily visible until late at night. The seventh planet of our solar system, Uranus, will be able to be spotted at 20° high in the eastern sky by 23:00 local time through binoculars in mid-September. 

    To get the most enjoyment from these sightings, space enthusiasts and skygazers need to check the weather well in advance to make sure that clouds aren't interfering during the event.

    Related:

    Once in a Lifetime Jupiter and Saturn Conjunction Visible in the Sky
    Attention Sky Gazers! Venus, Mars and Crescent Moon to Align in 'Triple Conjunction' in Coming Days
    Tags:
    astronomy, celestial body, Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse