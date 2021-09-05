Register
11:17 GMT05 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organisation (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 3 February 2021

    US Using Lab Leak Theory to Cast a Shadow on China's Win Over COVID and Talks With Kabul, Prof Says

    © REUTERS / THOMAS PETER
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083009388_0:209:3073:1937_1200x675_80_0_0_a75e588bf294c1539cdd06c424d96287.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202109051083799587-us-using-lab-leak-theory-to-cast-a-shadow-on-chinas-win-over-covid-and-talks-with-kabul-prof-says/

    Although the US probe into COVID's origins failed to find a "smoking gun" against China, US politicians are seeking to increase pressure on Beijing. The attempt to scapegoat China comes as the US is swiftly losing strategic dominance in Eurasia and the Indo-Pacific region, says Director of the Centre for Transition Sciences (CTS) Heinz Dieterich.

    The latest intelligence review of COVID-19 origins "was largely a waste of precious time" and "doomed to fail from the start", wrote The Washington Post's Josh Rogin on 2 September, citing several US officials and lawmakers.  

    Rogin blames the probe's limited scope, tight deadline and China's "uncooperativeness" for its failure, while citing fears that Joe Biden's White House could "sweep the issue under the rug". He highlighted "there’s no shortage of ideas" of how to force China to cooperate: US lawmakers are proposing to sanction China's labs, release more of the intelligence the US holds about the Wuhan labs and order the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Allergy to provide Congress with records of their collaborations on coronaviruses in China.

    There are two major factors explaining why the fuss over the origins of COVID-19 is still gaining steam in Washington, says Heinz Dieterich, director of the Centre for Transition Sciences (CTS) at the Autonomous Metropolitan University in Mexico City, and coordinator at the World Advanced Research Project (WARP).

    First, "the US governance system is losing the global battle for soft power-hegemony against China"; second, the GOP and the Democrats are bracing for a major struggle for Congress in the 2022 midterms. According to the professor, in both cases, the theory that the virus originated in the Wuhan lab and China's alleged complicity in what Washington calls the "mishandling of the pandemic" is nothing but a political tool.

    Medical workers in protective suits test nucleic acid samples inside a Huo-Yan (Fire Eye) laboratory of BGI, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China early August 5, 2021
    © REUTERS / CHINA DAILY
    Medical workers in protective suits test nucleic acid samples inside a Huo-Yan (Fire Eye) laboratory of BGI, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China early August 5, 2021

    China Outperforms US on COVID & Afghan 'Fronts'

    The US Covid-19 debacle and the Afghanistan defeat are the clues to understanding why the US wants to scapegoat China, Dieterich notes. From 3 January 2020 to 3 September 2021, there have been 123,136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,685 deaths in China, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Meanwhile, the US has reported over 39,900,000 cases and more than 648,000 COVID-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    This stark difference has dealt a blow to the US image, given that it is regarded as the richest country in the world, with an annual GDP per capita of 65,000 US dollars, and population of 320 million people, whereas China is still a developing country with an annual GDP p.c. of 10,000 US dollars and a population of 1.4 billion.

    "You cannot honestly - and less scientifically - explain to the world this dismal difference between the US capitalist system´s failure to protect its citizens and the economy through control of the pandemic, compared to the efficacy and performance of the Chinese socialist system. So you have to resort to lies and that is what the White House has been systematically doing since the Trump administration," the professor says.
    Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, political chief of Afghanistan's Taliban, in Tianjin, China July 28, 2021. Picture taken July 28, 2021.
    XINHUA
    Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, political chief of Afghanistan's Taliban, in Tianjin, China July 28, 2021. Picture taken July 28, 2021.

    The chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan has added fuel to the fire: after a 20 year long war against the Taliban*, Washington was forced to retreat and reconcile with the Taliban's takeover of the country. During the US hasty pull-out, the Pentagon left behind a "fair amount" of weapons, US citizens and former Afghan allies.

    ​Following the US withdrawal, Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy director of the Taliban’s office in Doha, Qatar, called China Afghanistan's "trustworthy" partner, vowed to "take effective measures" to protect Chinese institutions and personnel in the country and signalled a willingness to participate in Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). China reportedly promised to keep its embassy open and "beef up relations" with Afghanistan.

    For its part, Kabul could offer joint lucrative business projects to China, given that the Central Asian state's reserves of lithium, gold and rare earth minerals are estimated as being worth between $1 trillion and $3 trillion. The US has long eyed the Central Asian state's mineral wealth with the Pentagon 2010 study dubbing Afghanistan "the Saudi Arabia of lithium".

    ​Afghanistan also has an important geostrategic location. Some Republicans presume that Beijing may take over the Bagram Air Force Base, which used to be home to tens of thousands of US troops. According America's former envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Beijing may use the strategic air base in order to boost its positions in the region and exert pressure on India.

    ​"The Vietnam-like collapse of the US imperialist military presence in Afghanistan symbolises on a world wide scale the implosion of the US strategic dominance in the Eurasian and Indo-Pacific-theaters of operation," says Dieterich.

    He believes that it also spells "the end of the strategic design for a US global system control, as it was planned in the 'American Century' protocols developed in the most important State Department think tank, the 1947 created Policy Planning Staff by George F. Kennan, the author of the US Cold War containment doctrine against the USSR." Dieterich notes that it was then revived by the New American Century plans of the Neocons in the 1990´s under George W. Bush.

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Cullman, Alabama, U.S., August 21, 2021.
    © REUTERS / MARVIN GENTRY
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Cullman, Alabama, U.S., August 21, 2021.

    Fight Between GOP and Dems for Congress & White House

    Meanwhile, the US is preparing for a national election battle between the Democratic and Republican Party for control of the legislature in the November 2022 midterm elections, Dieterich notes. This race could probably lay the groundwork for the 2024 presidential elections, according to the academic, who does not rule out "the eventual return to power of Donald Trump".

    "The whole 'Wuhan Lab Leak conspiracy circus' is part of the internal power struggle between the Democrats and the Republicans," he says. "Both political fractions of the US dominant class are jockeying to get the upper hand for the election triumph as a trampoline for the 2024 presidential elections. Trump tries to show that Biden is 'Beijing complicit' and Biden tries to show that he is as tough as steel with the 'Chinese Communists'."

    Given the unfolding internal political struggle and US-China geopolitical rivalry, one cannot expect any reasonably serious answer to the origins of the COVID virus, according to Dieterich. He expects that the US "will keep pressuring on a world level to make China the scapegoat of an absolutely natural event".

    At the same time, Beijing is not legally obliged to authorise any new probe, either by WHO or any other international institution, on its territory, the academic notes citing China's refusal to greenlight WHO's "Second Phase" probe in Wuhan. According to Dieterich, if WHO is really interested in getting to the bottom of the pandemic, it should also inspect Fort Detrick, one of the principal centres of the US army for biological warfare as well as America's secret overseas biolabs.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other states.

    Related:

    China Says US Should Consider Putin's Remarks About 'Zero Result, If Not Negative' in Afghanistan
    UBS Warns Investors Against Hopes of ‘Reset’ in US-China Relations Under Biden
    Former Trump UN Envoy Haley Fears China Poised to Take Over Afghanistan’s Strategic Bagram Air Base
    Tags:
    US, Afghanistan, Taliban, COVID-19, coronavirus, Belt and Road Initiative, China, midterm elections, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse