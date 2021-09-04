Register
18:28 GMT04 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Women walk by mural on walls of former US Embassy compound in Tehran. File photo.

    Iran Blasts Biden for ‘Pursuing Failed Path of Previous Administration’ as US Adds New Sanctions

    © Sputnik / Антон Быстров
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/05/1081022071_0:80:3059:1801_1200x675_80_0_0_a28b1ff6577923a10fdea7d6939e341b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202109041083797148-iran-blasts-biden-for-pursuing-failed-path-of-previous-administration-as-us-adds-new-sanctions/

    The US Treasury slapped sanctions on four Iranian nationals on Friday, claiming the individuals were ‘intelligence operatives’ engaged in “a wide-ranging campaign to silence critics of the Iranian government.” The United States has now sanctioned over 1,500 individuals, companies, government bodies and armed groups connected to Iran.

    Tehran has lashed out at Washington over the latest round of Iran-related sanctions introduced by the Treasury Department.

    Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh suggested that “unfortunately, the current US officials are pursuing the failed path of the previous administration.”

    “The supporters and merchants of sanctions in the United States have found their sanctions toolbox empty due to Iran’s maximum resistance,” the spokesman suggested, accusing Washington of “resorting to Hollywood scenarios” to justify the new restrictions.

    “Washington should know that it has no choice but to abandon its addiction to sanctions and use respectful language and conduct with regard to Iran,” Khatibzadeh added.

    This May 4, 2021 file photo shows the Treasury Building in Washington
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Officials
    The Foreign Ministry spokesman’s comments follows Friday’s announcement by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control that it had added four Iranian nationals to the US Specially Designated Nationals list over their involvement in an alleged “military-style” plot to kidnap Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad and transport her to Venezuela using speedboats. The Treasury said the four men had been indicted in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on charges including conspiracy related to kidnapping. The sanctions block all property that the men may have in the United States or in jurisdictions under US control, and prohibit any transactions between them and US citizens on penalty of secondary restrictions.

    Alinejad works for US State-Department-funded Voice of America’s Persian-language service and for Radio Farda, the Iranian branch of the congressionally-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty external broadcast service.

    The alleged kidnapping plot involving Alinejad is reminiscent of the US’s own plotting against the Venezuelan government, which saw two US mercenaries and dozens of Venezuelan accomplices attempt to infiltrate the Latin American government aboard speedboats last year to kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and fly him to the United States. That plot failed spectacularly, with the mercenaries captured by Venezuelan security forces and fishermen, and Trump administration officials washing their hands of the entire affair.

    On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated in a State Department press release that in addition to the alleged plot against Alinejad, Washington was “aware of ongoing Iranian interest in targeting other American citizens, including current and former officials.”

    The United States has sanctioned over 1,500 Iranian nationals, companies, government ministries and other entities. In its negotiations in Vienna with Iranian officials about reconstituting the Iran nuclear deal, Biden administration negotiators ‘agreed in principle’ to lift over 1,000 sanctions slapped on Tehran by the Trump administration if the nuclear agreement were to be restored.

    US-Iran nuclear negotiations have been stalled since June, with neither side showing willingness to be the first to make concessions. Iran is asking that the US show good will by lifting its crushing sanctions against the country, which affect everything from oil sales and banking to the import of food and medicines. The Biden administration maintains that Tehran must first unilaterally reduce its uranium enrichment and stockpiling activities.

    Vahid Salemi
    Iran’s Leader Blasts Biden as ‘Predatory Wolf’ No Different Than Trump Amid Stalled Nuclear Talks
    Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, has indicated that his government would support nuclear negotiations to “guarantee national interests,” but warned that Tehran would not engage in talks for the sake of talks, particularly if the Biden administration continues to demand that Iran’s ballistic missile programme, and its regional foreign policy, also be included in the text of the nuclear agreement document.

    Last Saturday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Washington of acting “extremely shamelessly” on the nuclear issue, and suggested that the current administration has proven itself to be “no different from the previous one,” acting like “a predatory wolf that sometimes turns into a cunning fox.”

    Related:

    Iran Unveils New Components of Air Defence Systems Capable of Detecting Stealth Aircraft
    Iran Confirms Readiness to Sell More Fuel to Lebanon if Necessary Following Watershed Deal
    US Aware of Iran's Interest in Targeting Current, Former US Officials - Blinken
    IRGC Aerospace Force to Team Up With Iran's Defence Ministry to Upgrade Country's Missile Power
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse