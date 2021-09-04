US Navy Declares Five Sailors Dead After Helicopter Crash in Pacific

The US Navy has declared five sailors dead after a helicopter crash in the Pacific on Tuesday and is shifting to recovery operations.
According to a statement from the Navy's Pacific Fleet, the change in operation comes after more than 72 hours of rescue efforts and dozens of search and rescue flights.
As is always the case, the names of the dead will not be disclosed until their next of kin are notified.
An MH-60S helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of San Diego, California, while conducting "routine flight operations" on Tuesday.
Five other sailors were injured among those who were on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier where the helicopter was operating on the deck before the crash.
An investigation into what caused the crash is underway.
