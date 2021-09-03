Ukrainian President Receives Book on Rehabilitation of Brain Injury Victims While Visiting US

During his recent visit to the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received a medical textbook as a gift from US Representative Marcy Kaptur.
The book in question, titled “Mild Traumatic Brain Injury. Rehabilitation Toolkit,” is essentially a medical textbook by the Borden Institute, translated into Ukrainian under the auspices of the American Ukrainian Medical Foundation (AUMF).
According to the description on the AUMF’s website, the book is a practice manual that “covers the state-of-the-art approaches to managing veterans with mild traumatic brain injury or concussion” and “presents practical clinical recommendations in occupational and physical therapy in patients with mTBI.”
