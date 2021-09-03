Register
10:21 GMT03 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Putin on Afghanistan 'Catastrophe': Democracy Can't be Imposed by Force

    © Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    2182
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083787038_0:0:3236:1822_1200x675_80_0_0_c79719dbf1eef9cdd0f86daa5c95c70a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202109031083786667-putin-on-afghanistan-catastrophe-democracy-cant-be-imposed-by-force/

    The United States has completed its 20-year-long military campaign in Afghanistan this week, which resulted in over 46,000 civilian deaths from all sides and the Taliban's* eventual takeover of power on 15 August.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation in Afghanistan that followed the Western troop withdrawal a "catastrophe", saying on Friday that democracy couldn't be imposed by force. 

    Speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin said that if people needed democracy it will come to them naturally. 

    The Russian president added that the United Nations and the body's Security Council should be responsible for guarding the global order:

    "The United Nations Organisation and its Security Council, including the permanent five members, should be responsible for order in the world," Putin said. 

    However, the president suggested that the policy of countries imposing standards from outside still continues elsewhere in the world.

    Putin, who previously said that America's 20-year-long presence in Afghanistan only led to "tragedies", argued that Russia was not interested in the disintegration of the Southern Asian country, as there will be no one for Moscow to talk to. He added that many radical movements that currently operate in Afghanistan pose a threat to Russia's neighbours and allies.  

    "The Taliban movement is not homogeneous, although it mostly consists of Pashtun tribes ... Representatives of many other organizations, including radical ones such as the Islamic State [banned as a terrorist organization in Russia], are present in Afghanistan. Many people, including radicals, were released from prisons," the president said during the forum.

    "The sooner the Taliban join the so-called family of civilized peoples, the easier it will be to communicate, have influence and ask question," he added.

    © Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, 3 August 2021.

    Putin called on world powers to "join efforts" in making decisions regarding the legalisation of political forces in Afghanistan, as he was asked whether Russia would recognise the Taliban, which is currently considered a terrorist organisation in Russia.

    The Russian president is currently in Vladivostok, attending an annual international forum which this year is set to present "new opportunities of a Far East in a changing world".

    Question of Recognition

    Following the Taliban's capture of power in Afghanistan on 15 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov  signalled that Moscow was in no rush to recognise the terrorist group as a legitimate authority in the country. He called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan that would see different political forces. His comments have recently been corroborated by the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

    "We support the formation of an inclusive coalition government in Afghanistan with the participation of all ethnopolitical forces of the country, including national minorities. Therefore, the issue of official recognition of the new authorities will become relevant after the completion of this process," the spokeswoman said on Thursday.

    The Afghanistan's new government, soon to be announced, is expected to be led by the Taliban's co-founder Mullah Baradar and comprise no female ministers, according to the sources in the Islamist group and its spokespeople. 

    The Taliban took power in Afghanistan on 15 August after entering the capital, Kabul, and declared the next day that the war in the country was over. On Monday, the US completed its long-criticised withdrawal of troops and American citizens from the country, while handing over the Kabul airport, where the evacuation operations have been conducted, to the Taliban. 

    *Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Russia, Vladimir Putin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse