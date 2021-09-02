Register
15:57 GMT02 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese Navy personnel aboard the FFG Xiangtan belonging to the People's Liberation Army Navy 23rd Escort Task Group, wave from the deck during a departure ceremony at Thilawa port in the outskirts of Yangon on October 4, 2016

    Pentagon Accuses Beijing of Endangering Freedom of Navigation Amid South China Sea Spat

    © AFP 2021 / ROMEO GACAD
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    205
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/02/1083780458_0:318:3078:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_34be166cbee9c446927efcbc357853d1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202109021083781095-pentagon-accuses-beijing-of-endangering-freedom-of-navigation-amid-south-china-sea-spat/

    Beijing has for decades been in a dispute with a number of other Asia-Pacific countries on the territorial status of islands in the South China Sea, where the US often stages “freedom of navigation” missions.

    The US Department of Defence has accused Beijing of undermining international law after the Chinese government tightened the screws on its regulations related to foreign vessels entering what China sees as its territorial waters.

    Pentagon spokesperson John Supple said in a statement on Thursday that “the United States remains firm that any coastal state law or regulation must not infringe upon navigation and overflight rights enjoyed by all nations under international law”.

    He argued that “unlawful and sweeping maritime claims, including in the South China Sea, pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded lawful commerce, and the rights and interests of South China Sea and other littoral nations”.

    The statement came a few days after Beijing announced that all foreign vessels entering Chinese “territorial waters” are obliged to report their ship and cargo information to the country’s maritime authorities.

    A nuclear-powered Type 094A Jin-class ballistic missile submarine of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy is seen during a military display in the South China Sea April 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / CHINA STRINGER NETWORK
    A nuclear-powered Type 094A Jin-class ballistic missile submarine of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy is seen during a military display in the South China Sea April 12, 2018

    The new regulations pertain to submersibles, nuclear-powered vessels, and ships carrying potentially hazardous cargo, such as oil, liquefied gas, and toxic chemicals.

    The announcement followed US Vice President Kamala Harris saying during a visit to Vietnam last week that regional nations should do more to oppose China’s territorial claims.

    “We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure, frankly, on Beijing to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and to challenge its bullying and excessive maritime claims”, she stressed.

    The remarks were preceded by Dai Bing, China’s deputy ambassador to the UN, lashing out at US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over his claims that Beijing is responsible for the “dangerous” situation in the South China Sea and that the People’s Republic’s maritime claims to the body of water are “unlawful”.

    In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76, not in photo) in the South China Sea, Monday, July 6, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kimani J. Wint
    In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76, not in photo) in the South China Sea, Monday, July 6, 2020.

    The US, not Beijing “has become the biggest threat to peace and stability in the South China Sea”, the Chinese diplomat suggested, adding that Washington has deemed that it has the authority to make judgements based on the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea despite wilfully refusing to join the convention.

    In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, an F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside in the South China Sea, Monday, July 6, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer
    US Reaffirms Stance on South China Sea Issue, Claims Beijing Should Stop 'Provocative Behavior'
    The South China Sea and the East China Sea, situated in the Asian-Pacific region, are sources of tension for China and its neighbours, including Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines, as these nations continue to argue over the waters' maritime borders. Beijing, in particular, considers the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea as its territory, despite an international tribunal ruling that these claims have no legal basis.

    The US has no territorial claims to the area, but often conducts so-called freedom of navigation missions in the South China Sea, which have been slammed by Beijing as provocations.

    Related:

    USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Enters South China Sea – Photos
    US Uses Similar Pretexts to Justify Military Buildup in South China Sea and Arctic, Activist Says
    US Flew 72 Reconnaissance Flights Over South China Sea in May, Double Last Year - Think Tank
    Tags:
    US, China, South China Sea, Pentagon, claims, vessels, regulations
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse