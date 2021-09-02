'Ecology is Everyone': Kids From 16 Countries Participate in Russian Environmental Project

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is one of the information partners of Russia's Rosprirodnadzor project, which aims to encourage children "to help and pay attention to nature".

Participants from 16 countries are competing to win the International Children's and Youth Award "Ecology is everyone", a project that initiated by the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resource (Rosprirodnadzor).

The prohect's main goal is to increase the environmental awareness of children by getting them involved in ecology and supporting their eco-activity in popular formats.

© Photo : Rosprirodnadzor Svetlana Radionova promotes the “Ecology is Everyone” project. File photo

On Thursday, Rosprirodnadzor head Svetlana Radionova told reporters that her agency had already received about 3,000 works, including ecology-related drawings or videos, from a number of countries, such as Mexico, Peru, and France.

"Children sent in works from almost all regions of Russia […], as well as from the most remote places in the world. Regions and continents are different, but the problem [of ecology] is the same everywhere", Rodionova underscored.

She was echoed by Miguel de la Cruz Salcedo, Rosprirodnadzor's envoy to Latin America, who touted what he described as a "remarkable project", which he said "gives all children around the world the opportunity to talk about a very important topic - ecology - and it's up to everyone".

He spoke after Rosprirodnadzor experts held a series of creative master classes at the All-Russian Children's Centre "Orlyonok" in the Crimea within the framework of the project.

© Photo : Rosprirodnadzor Svetlana Radionova briefs reporters on the “Ecology is Everyone” project. File photo

All those wishing to take part in the project are welcome to send their work to ecologyiseveryone.ru. Applications are being accepted until 1 October, with the results due to be announced in Moscow on 24 November. Winners and laureates will be awarded smartphones and other gadgets, as well certificates for the implementation of eco-projects and family trips to the Black Sea. The Grand Prize is a trip to the All-Russian Children's Centre "Orlyonok".