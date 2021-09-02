Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Shows 94.8% Efficacy Against Coronavirus in San Marino

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 94.8% efficacy against the coronavirus during the vaccination campaign in San Marino, while its efficacy against hospitalisations is estimated at 95.9%, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on 2 September.
San Marino authorised the use of the Russian vaccine in winter. It became the first European country to "defeat" the coronavirus and lift restrictions thanks to the inclusion of Sputnik V in its portfolio, the RDIF recalled, noting that over 70% of San Marino's adult population was vaccinated with Sputnik V.
"The efficacy of Sputnik V was measured based on the monitoring of COVID cases between 25 February and 23 August 2021. Overall efficacy over 21 days after administering the first dose was estimated at 94.8% while efficacy against hospitalisations was estimated at 95.9%. Sputnik V is the most efficient vaccine against hospitalisations with COVID-19 in the country", the RDIF said in a press release.
In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya Institute. So far, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in 69 countries. The vaccine's efficacy was 97.6% based on an analysis of data of 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, which is higher than the data published earlier by the medical journal The Lancet (91.6%), according to the RDIF and the Gamaleya Institute.
