US Plans to Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine May Be Dangerous, Kremlin Says

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - The US plans to provide military assistance to Kiev may result in unpredictable actions by Ukraine, such as attempts to resolve the crisis in the southeast of the country by force, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on 2 September.

"We have paid attention to the US plans of military assistance to Ukraine. We think that it may be a reason for unpredictable actions by Ukraine such as attempts to settle the inter-Ukrainian conflict in the [country's] southeast by force. It is very dangerous", Peskov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The Kremlin also raised concerns that the US had not said a word about the Minsk agreements to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is currently on a working visit to America and held a meeting with President Joe Biden on 1 September.

Kremlin Finds US-Ukrainian Friendship Against Russia 'Regrettable'

"We have not seen or heard any of Washington's recommendations to Zelensky on the implementation of the Minsk agreements. Not a word about that", Peskov added.

The so-called friendship against Russia was high on the agenda of the recent top-level US-Ukrainian negotiations, which is regrettable, Peskov added.

"In general, we can say that we certainly took note of the fact that the Russian issue was high on the agenda of the US-Ukrainian negotiations. Unfortunately, mostly in the negative context ... To put it simply, this is about the Ukrainian-US friendship against Russia. So, they do not maintain a friendship for themselves, but just against Russia. This causes nothing but regret", Peskov told reporters.

The conflict between the Ukrainian government and the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk has been going on since 2014. The Minsk agreements, designed to find a political solution to the conflict, were negotiated by the heads of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — that make up the Normandy group — in February 2015.