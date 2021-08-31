Register
10:31 GMT31 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Moon-7

    German Space Agency Chief Says Will Discuss Moon Base Project With Roscosmos

    spacelin.ru
    World
    Get short URL
    0 61
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108311083758337-german-space-agency-chief-says-will-discuss-moon-base-project-with-roscosmos/

    COLORADO SPRINGS (Sputnik) - The head of the German Space Agency at DLR, Walther Pelzer, has told Sputnik he plans to discuss the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) initiative with Roscosmos in an upcoming meeting that he hopes will be attended by its head Dmitry Rogozin.

    In March, Russia reaffirmed its lunar exploration ambitions by signing a memorandum on cooperation with China's National Space Administration on the creation of the ILRS.

    "I'm going to discuss it [ILRS] with Roscosmos. We already have an appointment as far as I know, and then we can go more into detail but right now we are not so far", Pelzer said.

    Pelzer, speaking to Sputnik on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium, said he does not know whether Rogozin will be part of the meeting but expressed hope that he will participate.

    ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher earlier told Sputnik that European Space Agency (ESA) member states are discussing an offer made by Russia and China about possible participation on the ILRS, but that no decision has yet been reached.

    Russian Moon base plans
    © Photo : Roscosmos
    Russian Moon base plans

    Pelzer refrained from giving any exact policy statements on the matter to maintain a unified cross-agency position.

    "We are aware of this offer and as Josef said, he is now in the discussion and coming back with more details of the offer… but we will not come up with separate positions prior to the discussion", Pelzer said.

    The ILRS was conceived as a scientific experiment base on the surface of the Moon and its orbit aimed at carrying out multi-disciplinary and multi-objective scientific research activities, including lunar exploration and observation.

    In late March, Russian scientists also announced plans to send a capsule with microorganisms to the Moon and leave it for several years to assess the effect of lunar conditions on biological objects.

    German Space Agency Chief Says Committed to ISS Amid Talk of Russian Orbital Station

    Pelzer noted that they are committed to and focused on the International Space Station (ISS) at the moment.

    "Right now we have, we have a clear commitment to ISS. This is what we focus on", Pelzer said on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium when asked about a potential Russian orbital station.

    At the end of July, Roscosmos' Scientific and Technical Council recommended laying the groundwork for construction of a new national space station "in order to avoid risks related to the technical condition of the Russian section of the ISS, and [due to] the plans to end its use by 2028".

    On 30 August, Roscosmos Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergei Saveliev told Sputnik that Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of the Russian space agency, is expected to discuss the possibility of extending the operation of the ISS at a meeting with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in October in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    Launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage and 36 new OneWeb spacecraft as part of mission 47 from the Vostochny cosmodrome.
    © Sputnik / Press office of Roscosmos
    US Still Interested in Possibility of Having Astronauts Fly on Board Soyuz, Roscosmos Says
    Asked whether the possibility of extending the space station's life beyond 2024 will be discussed at the meeting in Dubai, Saveliev said: "Absolutely".

    German Space Agency Chief Says Happy Russia Added Nauka Module to ISS

    Pelzer also told Sputnik he is glad that Russia has brought the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module to the International Space Station (ISS).

    Nauka docked with the ISS on 29 July after 14 years of waiting on Earth and eight days of orbital flight. This is the first Russian module sent to the station in 11 years. The module was originally scheduled to go into orbit in 2007, but the launch was postponed multiple times for various reasons.

    "From my point of view and, I'm very happy that Russia brought up this new element", Pelzer said on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium.

    Three hours after the docking, its engines spontaneously activated, which led to a 45-degree turn of the station. The space station's engines had to be switched on in order to compensate for the change.

    Roscosmos Executive Director for Piloted Spaceflights Sergei Krikalev said in early August that a special commission had been formed to establish the causes behind the unscheduled activation of engines by Russia's Nauka multipurpose laboratory module after it docked with the ISS.

    New German Government Likely to Support ISS Extension

    The new government in Berlin will likely support extending the International Space Station (ISS) to the year 2030, Pelzer told Sputnik.

    Germany is set to hold a crucial Bundestag election on 26 September, in effect electing a new chancellor as longtime head of government Angela Merkel is set to step down after 15 years at the helm.

    "We will get the new government in a few weeks' time. But I'm positive that they will support this decision to go to 2030 at least", Pelzer said.

    NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Sputnik that he hopes the cooperation between the United States and Russia on the ISS will continue beyond 2030.

    When asked whether he expects the ISS to be extended, Nelson said: "Yes. To 2030. And Russia is our partner on the ISS".

     

    German Space Agency Hopes to Foster More Cooperation With Russia

    The German Space Agency at DLR is making efforts to boost cooperation with Russia, Pelzer stressed.

    "Russia is, from our point of view, a very, very important partner. And this is the reason why I actually try to have even more meetings, not only one with Roscosmos but also with former astronauts", Pelzer said. "I try to get in touch to actually foster our cooperation".

    A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb is transported from a technical facility to a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia April 22, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ROSCOSMOS
    Next Batch of OneWeb Satellites Will Be Launched on August 20, Roscosmos Says
    Speaking with Sputnik on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs in the US, Pelzer also pointed out that the German-Russian monitoring system for animal migration, ICARUS, is an example of successful collaboration.

    "When we look, for example, at ICARUS, we are very proud that we jointly set up this project on the ISS. We have few other projects we do together", he explained. "So, from this point of view, I think there's a lot of room [where] we can do more together".

    ICARUS was launched in early 2020 as a joint project between the Max Planck Society, the DLR, and Roscosmos to observe the migration patterns and behavioural movement of birds, mammals, and insects across the globe.

    Tags:
    Roscosmos, NASA, space, Dmitry Rogozin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse