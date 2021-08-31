UK Ready to Launch Fresh Strikes Against Daesh in Afghanistan, Air Force Chief Says

The UK ended its almost 20-year military presence in Afghanistan on 28 August, when its last military flight left the Kabul Airport. On 30 August, the United States said that every single American service member is now out of Afghanistan, ahead of the 31 August deadline.
"Ultimately, what this boils down to is that we've got to be able to play a global role in the global coalition to defeat Daesh [IS] – whether it's strike or whether it's moving troops or equipment into a particular country at scale and at speed", Wigston said in an interview, published on 30 August.
London is in talks with its partners on long-term plans to base more air force units overseas, the official continued.
"If there's an opportunity for us to contribute, I am in no doubt that we will be ready to. That will be anywhere where violent extremism raises its head and is a direct or indirect threat to the UK and our allies. Afghanistan is probably one of the most inaccessible parts of the world, and we're able to operate there", he added.
On 26 August, several deadly blasts targeted the Kabul Airport and its outskirts. The Daesh-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attacks. The US has since responded with drone strikes against what it said were Daesh targets in Kabul and other areas of Afghanistan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)