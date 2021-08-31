Register
04:25 GMT31 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    New Toys? Viral Videos Allegedly Show Taliban Patrolling Kandahar Skies in US Black Hawk Choppers

    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    150
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083646997_0:256:3186:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_ba4e49c85026a0b484d950c6030ce655.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108311083755993-new-toys-viral-videos-allegedly-show-taliban-patrolling-kandahar-skies-in-us-black-hawk-choppers/

    Late last week, video footage surfaced showing what appeared to be a group of Taliban militants taxiing a US-made UH-60 Black Hawk once operated by American forces. The now-viral video is just one of several social media snaps in which Taliban forces are reportedly reclaiming US military equipment.

    As the US-led coalition wrapped up its final evacuations from Afghanistan on Monday, yet another Taliban-linked Black Hawk video began making the rounds online, furthering some individuals' frustrations with US President Joe Biden's expedited withdrawal of American troops. 

    The nearly 30-second clip shows a four-blade, medium-lift utility helicopter cruising through the skies in what was alleged to be Kandahar, Afghanistan. 

    Several aspects of the video and its accompanying narrative were picked apart, with most netizens wondering how a Taliban militant would be able to operate a notoriously difficult chopper like the UH-60 without proper training. 

    A second, much more questionable Black Hawk clip caused a commotion online after podcaster Liz Wheeler claimed it looked like the Taliban was "hanging somebody" from the UH-60. 

    Of course, one can visibly see the individual is donning a helmet while strapped in the chopper's rope system. 

    In both cases, the date of capture remains a mystery, but the attached narrative is not too farfetched. With the Taliban making massive gains in recent months, several images and clips have emerged showing the militants engaging with the equipment.

    Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), who is also a supply corps officer with the US Navy Reserves, recently reprimanded the Biden administration's apparent carelessness with costly US-made equipment left behind amid the recent evacuations.  

    "The Taliban now has access to over $85 billion worth of American military equipment. That includes 75,000 vehicles, over 200 airplanes and helicopters [and] over 600,000 small arms and light weapons," he said on August 27. 

    "The Taliban now has more Black Hawk helicopters than 85% of the countries in the world," he said, highlighting that the US also left behind body armor, night-vision goggles, medical supplies and biometric devices that contain the fingerprints, eye scans and other data belonging to Afghans who assisted the US in recent years. 

    General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), pushed back against fears of the Taliban uncovering such a cache on Monday, noting that American military personnel purposefully destroyed - or "demilitarized" - most of the equipment, including the counter rocket, artillery and mortar (C-RAM) systems used to defend the airspace near Hamid Karzai International Airport. 

    "We demilitarized those systems so that they'll never be used again," he said. "We felt it more important to protect our forces than to bring those systems back." 

    The CENTCOM commander detailed that 70 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles, 27 Humvees and 73 aircraft "will never be used by anyone" following the demilitarization. 

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters earlier this month that the Biden administration does not have a "complete picture" of where every piece of US artillery and equipment is. However, "a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban," he added. 

    Related:

    Taliban Attack Outpost in Afghanistan's Panjshir, Resistance Forces Repel Attack - Reports
    At Least 7 Children Killed in Airstrike in Afghanistan - UNICEF
    America's Longest War Ends: Pentagon Announces Withdrawal of US Troops From Afghanistan
    UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Situation in Afghanistan
    Taliban Hails ‘Great Neighbor’ China, Renews Promise Not to Let Terrorists Base in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Black Hawk helicopter, US military, Pentagon, US Department of Defense (DoD), Joe Biden, terrorism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse