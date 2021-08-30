Hungary, Russia Agree on Long-Term Gas Deal, Reports Suggest

Szijjarto and Gazprom Head Alexey Miller discussed gas deliveries to Hungary during a meeting in Saint Petersburg on 30 August.
The Hungarian minister said that Budapest will purchase 4.5 billion cubic metres (158 billion cubic feet) of gas annually, including 3.5 billion via Serbia and one billion via Austria, according to Bloomberg. Supplies under the new contract will begin on 1 October. Szijjarto also said that the contract will be signed in late September.
In 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Hungary is one of Russia's priority partners for the gas transit to Europe through the existing routes as well as new routes.
