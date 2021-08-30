US Drone Strike in Kabul Kills Nine Members of Single Family, Including 6 Kids - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from a US airstrike that targeted a vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday has gone up to nine, all members of the same family, a relative of those killed told CNN.

A brother of one of the dead told a journalist working with CNN on Sunday that they were "an ordinary family," not affiliated with Daesh*.

There are six children, including his four-year-old sister Armin, 3-year-old brother Benyamin, and two two-year-old sister Ayat and Sumaya among those killed, the man said, as he reportedly cried.

Earlier, US central command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban said that a drone strike was carried out on Sunday on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating a Daesh-K* threat to the airport.

"We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time. We remain vigilant for potential future threats," Urban said, adding that "significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material."

Afghan media reported on Sunday that at least four children were killed in an airstrike that destroyed two vehicles and part of a residential building.

On Saturday, US Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said that two Daesh-K leaders were killed and another was injured in a US airstrike in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

On Friday, the White House admitted a breakdown in the security process that allowed the Thursday suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, which reportedly killed at least 182, including 13 US troops. The attack, claimed by Daesh-K, comes amid a chaotic US evacuation from Afghanistan following the Taliban's* takeover of Kabul on August 15.

While the Biden administration has come under fire from both Democrats and Republicans over the evacuation of American forces and Afghans from Kabul, netizens have slammed US media for hypocritical reporting on the situation in Afghanistan.

Number of tweets by American journalists sharing pictures of American soldiers helping Afghan children: 472,583,593,592,480



Number of tweets by American journalists sharing pictures of Afghan children killed by today’s US drone strike: 0 — آرش (@thekarami) August 29, 2021

Those who feigned humanitarian concern for Afghan women for the last few weeks, on this website, will justify / ignore their deaths, the deaths of their husbands & their children when those deaths come from US drones & guns. — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) August 29, 2021

More than 90 Afghan civilians were killed in Kabul yesterday, but apparently that's barely news in the West. pic.twitter.com/szDgfK5aWg — Human Rights Watch Watcher (@queeralamode) August 27, 2021

This comes amid allegations by the media, citing locals, that Afghans killed in the attack on August 26 were shot dead by American soldiers in the panic following the explosion.

* Terrorist organizations banned in Russia