Register
15:24 GMT29 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Iran’s Leader Blasts Biden as ‘Predatory Wolf’ No Different Than Trump Amid Stalled Nuclear Talks

    Vahid Salemi
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107721/45/1077214512_0:142:3135:1906_1200x675_80_0_0_d0a846508489f49e384faa8ba56981af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108291083746717-irans-leader-blasts-biden-as-predatory-wolf-no-different-than-trump-amid-stalled-nuclear-talks/

    On the campaign trail in 2020 and in his first months in office, Joe Biden promised to return the US to the 2018 Iran nuclear deal and slash sanctions against Tehran in exchange for a commitment by Iran to reduce its uranium stockpiling and enrichment activities. The two sides have held indirect talks on the issue, but these stalled in late June.

    Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has slammed President Biden over his administration’s intransigence on negotiations relating to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Iran nuclear deal, accusing the current White House of being “no different” from the Trump administration, under which Iran-US relations collapsed to a historic post-1979 low.

    “The current US administration is no different from the previous one. They demand the same things that [Donald] Trump demanded. Behind the scenes of US foreign policy there lies a predatory wolf that sometimes turns into a cunning fox,” Khamenei said, speaking to members of the new administration on Saturday, his comments posted on his official website.

    Accusing the United States of acting “extremely shamelessly” on the nuclear issue, Khamenei said that Washington “withdrew from the JCPOA but talked as if Iran had withdrawn from it,” and “ridiculed the negotiations.”

    “The Europeans acted like the US too,” Khamenei added, referring to the Western European JCPOA signatories’ alleged efforts to “sabotage” the agreement.

    Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a campaign rally in Tehran, Iran June 15, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Who Are the Ministers in Iranian President Raisi’s New Cabinet?
    President Ebrahim Raisi assured Khamenei that his government would support nuclear negotiations meant to “guarantee national interests,” but stressed that Tehran would not engage in talks merely for the sake of talks, particularly amid the Biden administration’s demand that Iran’s conventional ballistic missile programme, and its regional foreign policy, also be included in the text of the JCPOA.

    After unilaterally withdrawing from the nuclear agreement in 2018, President Trump repeatedly hinted to Iran that he would be ready to negotiate a “better deal” which took account of Iran’s missiles and its regional policy. Iran has rejected any attempts by the US or other Western countries to limit its missile programme, stressing that its missiles were its main deterrent against aggression. Iranian officials have also dismissed attempts to include Iranian policy in the Middle East into the JCPOA, pointing to its role in combatting terrorism and supporting nations like Syria against Israeli aggression.

    Iran, the US and other JCPOA signatories are expected to resume nuclear talks, with the sixth round of negotiations ending 20 June without any firm agreement, although Washington agreed in principle that it would lift over 1,000 sanctions slapped on Tehran by the Trump administration.

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chat during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 27, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Tehran Blasts Biden, Bennett for ‘Illegally Threatening’ Iran
    The prospects for hammering out an agreement on the nuclear issue under Iran’s new government hit a new potential snag on Friday after President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in talks that the US would be “ready to turn to other options” if diplomacy aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon were to fail.

    Bennett expressed his satisfaction over Biden’s “clear words that Iran will never be able to acquire a nuclear weapon,” and praised his comments about the potential “other options” if the “diplomatic route…doesn’t work out.”

    Tehran blasted Biden over his “illegal threat,” and warned that Iran had a right to respond in a “reciprocal” manner.

    Iran, the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union reached the landmark Iran nuclear agreement in 2015, with the deal committing the US to lifting tough banking and energy sanctions against Tehran in exchange for limits on Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme. Washington pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and reinstated the sanctions. Iranian leaders gave the JCPOA’s remaining signatories one year to find a way to get around the restrictions, and once the deadline passed, began to increase its uranium enrichment and stockpiling activities beyond the limits outlined in the agreement. Iran’s negotiating position in Vienna has been that it is prepared to return to the JCPOA limits on uranium enrichment and stockpiling, but only if the US scraps its illegal sanctions first.

    Related:

    Tehran Blasts Biden, Bennett for ‘Illegally Threatening’ Iran
    Israeli Prime Minister Not to Make Concerns Over Iran Nuclear Deal Public - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse