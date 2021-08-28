Taliban Can Seize Panjshir in Mere Hours But Want to Avoid Bloodshed, Russian Ambassador Says

"I think they could take over Panjshir in a day, maybe even in a few hours, but they don't do it to avoid bloodshed," Zhirnov said on air the Soloviev Live YouTube show.
The diplomat added that the situation in the only Afghan province that had not fallen to the Taliban* was relatively calm.
Zhirnov also said that Daesh* attack at the Kabul airport has challenged the Taliban and not the United States, adding that there was a fierce confrontation between the two radical groups.
"The confrontation is irreconcilable. If indeed, it was the IS behind the airport attack, then it challenged not so much the United States as it did the Taliban. Because the Taliban took responsibility for Afghanistan. And in a way, what happened is a blow to the Taliban’s reputation," the diplomat said.
