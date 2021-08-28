Trudeau's Campaign Event in Ontario Cancelled After Protests – Video

The 44th national election in Canada was called after Governor General Mary Simon accepted Trudeau’s request earlier this month to dissolve Parliament, and is expected to be held on 20 September.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ended up cancelling an election rally in Bolton, Ontario on Friday after a crowd of angry protesters assembled at the site of the event and started shouting obscenities before the politician had a chance to speak, the BBC reports.

Following a two-hour delay, the event was cancelled while Trudeau’s campaign bus had to be escorted away by cops.

According to the media outlet, Trudeau’s recent canvassing efforts ahead of the upcoming snap general election, which is scheduled to be held on 20 September, have been "dogged by protests against Covid-19 vaccines and government restrictions," as vaccine mandates apparently became "a key issue in the general election campaign."

Look at how this crowd of demonstrators reacts when it's announced Liberal leader Justin Trudeau's event in Bolton, ON is called off due to safety reasons. Footage shot by the media's pool camera on the campaign. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/RILw8wJqYP — Ashley Burke (@AshleyBurkeCBC) August 27, 2021

​Also on Friday, Trudeau’s visit to a bakery in Nobleton was reportedly disrupted by "crowds," with some of those present brandishing signs saying "Trudeau Treason," while on Wednesday, the prime minister was met by "anti-vaccine protesters" – some of whom were "shouting they would refuse the Covid jab" – during his visit to British Columbia.

Trudeau himself argued that the protests merely reflect the impact of the pandemic on people.

"We all had a difficult year. Those folks out protesting, they had a difficult year too, and I know and I hear the anger, the frustration, perhaps the fear," he said as quoted by the BBC.

Canada is holding its 44th national election as Governor General Mary Simon accepted Trudeau’s request earlier this month to dissolve Parliament, with the vote scheduled to be held on 20 September.