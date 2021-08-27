Register
14:42 GMT27 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Turkish soldiers in combat gear stand guard outside the headquarters of Camp Anadolu in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2010.

    Erdogan Claims Taliban Asked Turkey to Take Charge at Kabul Airport in Wake of Deadly Attacks

    © AP Photo / SELCAN HACAOGLU
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    312
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/17/1083223407_0:0:2977:1674_1200x675_80_0_0_347e771feb8159928329166ef6b0a1da.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108271083731966-erdogan-claims-taliban-asked-turkey-to-take-charge-at-kabul-airport-in-wake-of-deadly-attacks/

    At least 170 people were killed and over 1,330 others injured in Thursday’s bombing and gun attacks outside Kabul’s airport, among them 13 US service members and 28 Taliban* fighters. Daesh-Khorasan* claimed responsibility for the acts of terror, saying they targeted “Crusaders and apostates,” American forces and “spies.”

    The Taliban have asked Ankara to take control of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, but the Turkish side has yet to make a final decision on the matter, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

    “We have received a request from the Taliban to run the Kabul airport. They said they would be in charge of security while we would operate it. We have not made a decision, as evacuating our citizens and servicemen is currently the top priority. We need to see the general picture in Afghanistan, there is currently no government there. We will consider the issue when everything becomes clear,” Erdogan said, speaking to reporters at a news conference on Friday before departing for a visit to Bosnia.

    “Yesterday’s attack showed once again how dangerous and unhuman the Daesh terror organization is in the region and the world,” Erdogan added, referring to Thursday’s terror attacks.

    The president confirmed that the Taliban and Turkey had held their first formal talks on Friday, with the discussions said to have lasted three and a half hours. “If necessary, we will have the opportunity to hold such talks again,” Erdogan said.

    The president also confirmed that Turkey had fully evacuated its embassy compound in the Afghan capital, and that diplomats and other staff had been transported to the section of the airport where Turkish servicemen are present for future evacuation.

    UK coalition forces, Turkish coalition forces, and U.S. Marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, in this photo taken on August 20, 2021
    © REUTERS / US MARINES
    UK coalition forces, Turkish coalition forces, and U.S. Marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, in this photo taken on August 20, 2021

    Turkey Wants Security Guarantees

    Prior to Erdogan’s comments Friday, a senior unnamed Turkish official told Reuters that Ankara had the technical capability to secure the Kabul airport, but added that Ankara’s demands included “that security should be ensured by Turkey too, through an extensive security team made up of former soldiers, former police, or a fully private firm.” The official said that Ankara had “not been keen” on operating the airport in conditions where security was provided by the Taliban, and suggested that “the attacks yesterday showed this was correct.” Another official told the news agency that the Taliban’s security measures, including watchtowers surrounding the airport manned by armed guards, were not enough to ensure the safety of any Turkish forces which may operate there.

    Turkey announced plans to secure and operate Kabul’s airport earlier this summer in the aftermath of US and other NATO countries’ plans to withdrawal from the country. Ankara had a contingent of about 500 troops in Afghanistan at the time as part of the NATO occupation force. These troops began to evacuate on Wednesday, with some 350 troops and 1,400 others taken out of the country as of Friday.

    The Taliban had warned the Turkish government not to keep troops in the country, saying their presence would be “a big mistake” and would constitute a violation of the US-Taliban agreement reached in 2020. “It is not appropriate for an Islamic country to be at enmity with another Islamic country on behalf of the occupying infidels,” Taliban spokesman Muhammad Naeem said at the time.

    Last month, Erdogan suggested that Turkey was the only nation that could be “trusted” with maintaining security in Afghanistan once other foreign forces leave. In a dig at the militants, Erdogan called on the Taliban to end its “occupation” of areas of Afghanistan under its control. In the aftermath of the fall of Kabul, Turkish officials have praised the Taliban for its “moderate” statements, but has not offered any formal recognition, saying its interactions with the militants would depend on their behaviour.

    * Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Ankara Says Turkish Troops Stationed in Afghanistan Will Not Engage in Combat Duty
    Video: Four Tourist Ships Catch Massive Fire at Turkish Resort Area
    Egypt Believes that Turkish Drones in Northern Cyprus Deepen Regional Instability, Report Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse