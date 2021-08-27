UK's Defense Sec Wallace: To Manage Issues Like Afghanistan You Have to Be There 'For the Long Run'

The UK's Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace said on Friday that when it comes to problems like Afghanistan, you "have to manage them and be there for the long run", and not just "fly in and fix problems" like the West seems to think.
Wallace told Sky News that the threat of further attacks was "obviously going to grow" in Kabul as Western troops got closer to leaving the country. An area of the city's airport, which has seen crowds of people seeking to flee the country, was hit by several explosions on 26 August.
The blasts killed at least 85 people, including 13 US soldiers. Daesh-K*, an affiliate of the Daesh* which operates in Afghanistan, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
According to Wallace, the blasts haven't hastened the UK's departure from the country:
"The narrative is always going to be, as we leave, certain groups such as ISIS will want to stake a claim that they have driven out the US or the UK."
* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
