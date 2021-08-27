Register
10:05 GMT27 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Amrullah Saleh

    Kabul Blasts: First Afghan VP Alleges Pakistan-Based Haqqani Network Linked to Daesh Affiliate

    © REUTERS / OMAR SOBHANI
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083638872_0:294:3118:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_c6df133a389a135d2959f29cd7da26fa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108271083727744-kabul-blasts-first-afghan-vp-alleges-pakistan-based-haqqani-network-linked-to-daesh-affiliate/

    The suicide attack at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday was the deadliest for US forces in Afghanistan since 2011. The attack, claimed by the Khorasan affiliate of the Islamic State (Daesh), has brought into focus the role of the Haqqani Network, arguably the most influential sub-grouping within the broader Taliban movement.

    Afghanistan's First Vice-President and self-declared 'caretaker President' Amrullah Saleh has accused the Taliban and the Haqqani Network of sheltering Daesh of Iran and Levant (Khorasan) sleeper cells, hours after a series of suicide bombings at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport left 60 Afghans and 13 US troops dead.

    The suicide bombings, one at the airport’s Abbey Gate and the other at the nearby Baron Hotel, were followed by a gunfight, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in the aftermath of the attacks.

    The deadly airport bombings have been claimed by ISIL’s, or ISIS, Khorasan affiliate, as per SITE Intelligence Group, a company tracking communication from terrorist outfits.

    ​Senior members of the Haqqani network, which has its roots in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and is led by Sirajuddin Haqqani, were put in charge of Kabul's overall security this week.

    Khalil al Rahman Haqqani, an uncle of Sirajuddin, is the group's senior-most figure in Kabul. Both are US-designated terrorists with bounties of $5 million each on their heads. Sirajuddin is the son of Jalaluddin Haqqani, the jihadi commander and former Haqqani Network chief who died in 2018, while Khalil is the younger brother of Jalaluddin.

    Sirajuddin is also currently the deputy leader of the Afghan Taliban. Sirajuddin has been opposed to the ongoing peace negotiations with the US government, as per the UN.

    Anas Haqqani, another son of Jalaluddin, is one of the negotiating members of the Taliban political office based in Doha.

    The UN Security Council describes the Haqqani Network as the most “combat-ready” subgroup within the Taliban movement, also alleging that it acts as a “liaison” between the Taliban and the foreign terrorist groups.

    While breaking ties with all terrorist networks, including Al-Qaeda, was one of the pre-conditions of the US as it sealed the peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020, there have been looming concerns about such links.

    ​A United Nations’ Security Council (UNSC) Analytical Support and Sanctions’ Monitoring Team report, dated 1 June, says that ISIS Khorasan’s current leader Shahab al-Muhajir could be having close ties to the Haqqani Network.

    “According to one Member State, Al-Muhajir may also have been previously a mid-level commander in the Haqqani Network. That State assesses that he continues to maintain cooperation with the entity, providing key expertise and access to [attack] networks,” states the report, adding that it was yet to authoritatively verify the connection.

    The UN report also states that ISIS Khorasan, whose creation was announced in 2015, retains a “core group of approximately 1,500 to 2,200” Afghan and Pakistani fighters in Kunar and Nangarhar Provinces.

    As per Stanford University’s Centre for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC), ISIS-K comprises disaffected militants, who are opposed to a peace treaty with the US, within the Afghan Taliban as well as the Pakistani Taliban movement.

    The Centre describes the differences between ISIS and the Taliban as being “ideological”, with the latter practising a more militant and radicalised form of Islam.

    US Coordinating With The Taliban, Says CENTCOM

    General Kenneth F. McKenzie, head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) has warned of the terror threat being “very real”, as he revealed at a press briefing last evening that the US had been closely coordinating with the Taliban to carry out evacuations of American citizens from Afghanistan.

    ​The US General also said that a “little more than 1,000” Americans were left in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening and that Washington would carry on with its evacuation flights.

    The embattled US President Joe Biden has been getting flak from his domestic rivals over a “disastrous” troop pullout from Afghanistan has vowed to avenge the terrorist strikes.

    "We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden remarked, while addressing the nation from the White House.

    Meanwhile, Taliban’s official spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has described the attack as a handiwork of “evil circles”, as it refused to directly name ISIS for the deadly bombings.

    *the Taliban and Daesh are terrorist organizations banned in Russia

    Related:

    Afghanistan Debacle May Threaten Biden's Chances For Second Term, Report Suggests
    Taliban Warned ‘Malicious Elements’ Were Planning Attack in Interview Hours Before Kabul Explosion
    Boris Johnson Vows UK Will Continue Evacuations ‘Until The Last Moment’ Despite Deadly Kabul Attack
    Tags:
    Haqqani, Jalaluddin Haqqani, Taliban, Afghanistan, Kabul International Airport, ISIS-K, Daesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse