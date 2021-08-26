Pentagon Spokesman Briefs Media on Kabul Airport Explosions

Sputnik comes live from Washington DC where Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby is holding a briefing on the latest explosions outside the airport in Kabul.
He will be joined virtually by Marine Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., commander, U.S. Central Command.
More than 40 people were killed and over 100 injured in explosions near the Kabul airport, a source in the Afghan Health Ministry said.
At least 10 US service members are among the victims, Fox News reported.
Two explosions occurred on Thursday near the Kabul airport, one of them near the Baron Hotel, where, according to media reports, foreigners, including UK and US citizens, gathered. The first one was perpetrated by a suicide bomber, then a car bomb exploded.
*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
