John McCain, a long-serving senator for Arizona, died in 2018 from brain cancer. On Wednesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris honoured the anniversary of his death by visiting the John McCain memorial in Hanoi, Vietnam, which marks the spot where the politician’s plane was shot down prior to his capture by the Viet Kong during the Vietnam War.

Meghan McCain had a message for those wishing to honour her father’s legacy just hours after Kamala Harris laid flowers at the spot in Vietnam's capital where John McCain’s strike jet was shot down in 1967 while bombing the city.

Without mentioning Harris directly, the former “View” co-host suggested that those commemorating her father should spend all of their energy trying to get US citizens and their Afghan allies out of Afghanistan amid America’s hectic evacuation efforts.

"If you want to honour my dad's legacy on this anniversary of his death - you would spend every second making sure every single American and Afghan ally is out of harms way," McCain wrote on Twitter. "He was nothing if not someone who understood sacrifice and loyalty to the people he served with."

Everything has consequences. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2021

Several days before, McCain already fired some shots at “craven” Kamala for reacting to “every single crisis situation” like a late-night talk show entrance, after the vice president was filmed laughing at reporters who asked her about the Afghanistan crisis.

McCain suggested that Harris may have some real medical issue, like Joaquin Phoenix in the 2019 movie Joker.

This may be some kind of real issue (like Joaquin phoenix in the joker) but she’s the Vice President and she’s hand ample time and resources to media train herself out of reacting to every SINGLE crisis situation like she’s walking onto a late night show. She comes off so craven. https://t.co/Vznthwskhl — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 23, 2021

The vice president landed in Hanoi on Tuesday to begin her three-day visit to the country, which is set to reassure America’s allies of their commitment to countering China’s growing influence in the region. But Harris’ visit has been widely seen as ill-timed following the Taliban’s* takeover of power in Afghanistan and an ensuing evacuation chaos that has provoked many memories about the ‘Fall of Saigon’ in 1975.

© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN US Vice President Kamala Harris lays flowers at the Senator John McCain memorial site, where his Navy aircraft was shot down by the North Vietnamese, on the three-year anniversary of his death, in Hanoi, Vietnam, August, 25, 2021

On Wednesday, Harris made a visit to Trúc Bach Lake in Hanoi to commemorate John McCain, who was a hawkish critic of Donald Trump within the Republican Party, three years after his death. Bizarrely enough, the monument where Harris laid flowers, celebrates the downing of McCain’s plane on 26 October 1967, after which he was captured and spent next five and half years as a war prisoner.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries.