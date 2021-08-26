Register
15:38 GMT26 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Coca-Cola

    'Democracy is Not Coca-Cola': China Blasts US for Accusing Beijing of Threatening Western Governance

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1a/1083720020_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_8edfba56e161fac70eb9cadec5bc5585.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108261083717739-democracy-is-not-coca-cola-china-blasts-us-for-accusing-beijing-of-threatening-western-governance/

    A war of words recently erupted between the two countries after US politicians described the Communist Party of China's form of governance as one of the biggest threats to Western democracy. A former US ambassador to Afghanistan said American efforts to impose a western democratic model on Afghanistan - which continued over two decades - failed.

    Lashing out at the US for imposing its way of thinking on people all over the world, the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday said that China never interferes in the internal affairs of other countries, nor does it export its ideology or social system.

    Liu Jianchao, deputy director of the CPC Central Committee's Foreign Affairs Commission, said, while releasing a 93-paged document highlighting the party's mission and objectives, that the US doesn't understand true democracy.

    Responding to American politicians’ accusations that the CPC is the biggest threat to western-style democracy, Liu asked whether the US lacks confidence in its "democracy", or perhaps had seen the flaws which have been noticed by the rest of the world. "What is there for the US to worry about if its democratic system is good and supported by all people?'' he asked.

    “Who is dictating other countries’ destinies, who is forming small cliques? Who is threatening other countries, decoupling and imposing sanctions? I think people all round the world can see the truth clearly,” the Chinese official added.

    ​The official repeated the statement made by China’s foreign ministry on 20 August in which a spokesman said: “Democracy is not Coca-Cola, which, with the syrup produced by the United States, tastes the same across the world. Many Chinese prefer a Beijing-based soda drink branded Arctic Ocean.”

    © REUTERS / CNSphoto
    Участники празднования 100-летия Коммунистической партии Китая в Пекине

    China has launched a massive verbal offensive after not only leading politicians but also media outlets and think-tanks from western countries, claimed that the CPC has been trying to insinuate its style of governance and ideologies into western academia, businesses, media and politics by promoting "united-front work" in the west.

    Earlier this month, a former US ambassador to Afghanistan, Peter Michael McKinley, published an article in the journal Foreign Affairs saying that the US efforts to impose a western democratic model on Afghanistan which continued over two decades failed. The ambassador emphasised that former Afghan President Hamid Karzai often complained about an overbearing US political influence.

    “Such 'interference' often seemed to keep Afghan politics on track — but with unexpected consequences. When Richard Holbrooke, then the US special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, sought to influence the 2009 election, he succeeded not in stopping a Karzai victory but only in turning the Afghan president into an enemy,” McKinley wrote.

    Related:

    Can Kamala Harris' Anti-China Rhetoric on Asian Trip Boost US Credibility After Afghan Fiasco?
    US Pledges Continued Support to India in Countering China Amid Afghanistan-Induced Worries
    Tags:
    Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi Jinping, democracy, US, America, Joe Biden, Afghanistan, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse