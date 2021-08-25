US Pledges Continued Support to India in Countering China Amid Afghanistan-Induced Worries

India’s security concerns have been greatly exacerbated by the hasty withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan and there are worries about how situations will unfold in the region from now on. Analysts are advising New Delhi that it should not trust the US while working on strategies against China in the Indian Ocean Region.

Admiral John C. Aquilino, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, has reassured the Indian establishment about the US' commitment towards cooperation with New Delhi in the Indo-Pacific.

“Our partnership with India is credible because we are like-minded nations. We have common values for a rule-based international order, and a belief that all nations with an equal voice should settle disputes peacefully. We believe in the gift of human rights…We continue to prove that there is no better friend or ally than the US and there will be no more potent adversary if it gets to that,” Aquilino replied when an Indian moderator asked whether America's allies should worry about US commitment and its role in the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking after the meeting with India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, in New Delhi, the admiral said that Chinese military expansion is the largest military build-up since the Second World War in all domains - conventional and nuclear - and partner countries should work together.

Aquilino avoided responding directly to ongoing criticism that the Biden administration's policy has been wrong-headed and badly executed, by saying that Afghanistan was not an area of his responsibility.

Pleased to receive Commander US @INDOPACOM Admiral John Aquilino.



Interesting discussion on developments in the Indo-Pacific.

​The commander of America's largest combatant command was sitting next to General Rawat as he emphasised that the US certainly has the capabilities to do more than anyone can imagine in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Trying to understand their intent is a little concerning… We see that words from the People’s Liberation Army don’t always match their deeds," he added.

In his remarks, Admiral Aquilino referred to the challenges India has been facing, specifically with regard to "sovereignty on the Line of Actual Control" as well as the "foundational security concerns" in the South China Sea region, in a clear reference to China's assertive behaviour.

“[The PLA-Navy] could operate their carrier anywhere. They could be obstacles to India, they could be obstacles to the US. Question again is not what they can do with them or where they can go, but what their intent is with them,” Aquilino, who was in talks with Indian government officials and military personnel in New Delhi on Wednesday, said.

Admiral John C. Aquilino, Commander United States Indo-Pacific Command #USINDOPACOM called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest.

​On whether there was any mismatch in the perceived threat among quad members, the admiral indicated “No” although he added that the member countries should aim for enhanced interoperability.

“If there is any challenge at all, I would say interoperability is the one I would highlight… Having the same equipment really helps and we continue to work together to try to make it as easy as possible,” the admiral said.