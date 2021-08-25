World Bank Pauses Financial Aid to Afghanistan, Spokesperson Says

"We have paused disbursements in our operations in Afghanistan and we are closely monitoring and assessing the situation in line with our internal policies and procedures. As we do so, we will continue to consult closely with the international community and development partners," the spokesperson of World Bank told CNBC broadcaster.
The World Bank has invested $5.3 billion for development projects in the country, according to the organisation's website.
The move comes shortly after the International Monetary Fund started blocking Afghanistan's access to all its resources. This includes $440 million worth of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to which Afghanistan was entitled from a total of $650 billion worth of SDRs the Fund allocated on 23 August to its members in an effort to boost the post pandemic recovery.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
