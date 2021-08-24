Drummer of Legendary Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts, Dies at 80

Charlie Watts' death leaves Mick Jagger and Keith Richards as the remaining original members of The Rolling Stones, although Ronnie Wood, who joined in 1975, is still serving and former band members Bill Wyman and Mick Taylor live on.

Veteran Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has passed away at the age of 80.

Watts' spokesman issued a brief statement on Tuesday informing fans of his passing in London with his family present.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," it read. "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family".

The statement continued: "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of a generation."

— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 24, 2021

​The tragic news came just weeks after the musician pulled out of the band's No Filter tour for a medical procedure, which his spokesman assured had been "completely successful".

"For once my timing has been a little off," Watts said at the time. "I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while."

Watts' passing leaves Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood as the remaining members of The Rolling Stones, although former band members Bill Wyman and Mick Taylor are still living.

Watts, Jagger and Richards were the only Rolling Stones to feature on all the band's albums. Founding guitarist Brian Jones was found dead in the swimming pool of his Sussex country home in 1969.

Bornin in London in 1941 and raised in the suburb of Wembley, Watts studied graphic design at Harrow Art Schoool and worked for advertising firms from 1960 to 1962, playing drums in jazz and rhythm and blues bands on the side, including Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated. He first met the newly-formed Rolling Stones in mid-1962, and was recruited into the band the following year.