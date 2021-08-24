EU Chief: G7 Believes Kabul Airport Should Be Held Until Evacuation Ends

The G7 decided that Kabul Airport must be held for as long as necessary to complete the evacuation, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has stated in the wake of the G7 summit on the situation in Afghanistan. In line with this statement, the EU Commission chief called on the Taliban* to provide unimpeded access to the airport for those who want out of the country.
"We all agreed that it is our moral duty to help the Afghan people and to provide as much support as possible as conditions allow", von der Leyen said.
Her statements were partially echoed by President of the European Council Charles Michel, who said that the EU is concerned about the ability of European nationals and other people to reach Kabul Airport. The road to the latter was blocked by the Taliban earlier in the day, with the group saying only foreigners will be allowed to pass. Michel said that the EU had urged the US and other partners to "secure the airport as long as necessary" to complete the evacuation efforts.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia
