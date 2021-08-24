Taliban Ready to Help Pakistan 'Liberate Kashmir', Member of PM Imran Khan's Party Says

On 17 July, Ashraf Ghani, the now fugitive president of Afghanistan, slammed Islamabad during an international conference in Tashkent, saying that more than 10,000 jihadist fighters had entered his country from Pakistan. He consistently accused Pakistan of supporting the Taliban* in unleashing mayhem in his country.

Neelam Irshad Sheikh, who is a member of the governing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has said during a TV show while listing Islamabad's foreign policy successes that the Taliban is ready to help their country in "liberating" Kashmir.

"The green passport is being respected all around the world. We are getting remittances and investment. There is so much revenue being generated. The whole world is acknowledging Pakistan, whether it is the Turkish or Malaysian governments. Even in Afghanistan, the Taliban say we are with you and want to join you to liberate Kashmir", she said.

Pak PM Imran Khan’s close aide & his party spokeswoman Neelam Irshad Sheikh saying-“Taliban has agreed to support Pak Army to liberate Kashmir” @ImranKhanPTI Kashmir is little far ..before that Taliban will break Pakistan.@OfficialDGISPR Why don’t you try to liberate Kashmir😀 pic.twitter.com/ojVrMAtkvr — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 24, 2021 "Do you realise what you have just said? This show will air around the world and will be viewed in India", said the anchor of the TV show, while responding to her comments.

​"When injustice was being met out to Taliban, we supported them and now when we are at the receiving end of injustice, Taliban will help us in gaining victory in Kashmir", Sheikh reiterated after an alarmed TV anchor asked her to reconsider her statement.

Now-fled Afghan President Ghani levelled serious allegations against Pakistan for being hand in glove with the Taliban as the latter captured the country.

On 6 August, Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai offered to provide "material evidence" to the United Nations Security Council supporting Afghanistan's claims that Pakistan was providing a supply chain to the Taliban.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries.