Firefighters Tackle Large Blaze at Edinburgh's George IV Bridge

A large fire broke out on Edinburgh's George IV Bridge. Several fire crews have been working at the scene, assisted by the Scottish police. Authorities have urged people to avoid the area.
August 24, 2021
According to reports, the fire started in the kitchen of the Patisserie Valerie cafe on the bridge. Rented flats above the cafe have been evacuated. Chambers Street has also been closed because of security concerns.
Operations control deployed nine appliances and two height vehicles to the scene where firefighters were tackling a blaze, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman was quoted as saying by the BBC.
